WATCH: KZN MEC sees first-hand sorry state of school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A visit by KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to a school in Pietermaritzburg has laid bare the challenges highlighted by teacher unions and which resulted in the delay of pupils returning to schools yesterday. Mshengu visited Insika High School in KwaMpumuza area outside Pietermaritzburg. The high school falls under the KwaMpumuza Tribal Authority and was named after the reigning Inkosi. Mshengu found that part of the school was damaged by fire some time ago and had not been repaired, there was no running water, personal protective equipment was in short supply and toilets were not fit for use. Mshengu had been scheduled to visit three other schools, including Sanzwili and Bongudunga in Edendale. These schools are among those considered not ready to reopen.

He said that this week he would visit all the schools that were not ready to reopen, to identify the challenges and expedite solutions.

Mshengu said one of the problems was water shortage.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, centre, with officials during a visit to Insika High School in KwaMpumuza, outside Pietermaritzburg yesterday. The school, which was partially burnt in a fire a few months ago, is not yet ready to reopen as the fire damage has not been repaired. It has no running water and faces a shortage of personal protective equipment. Picture: Sbani Ngobese





“The school has no running water. Some of the water infrastructure like tanks are only being installed today. Once installed, the uMgungundlovu District municipality will help us with water.

“We also found that the pupils at the school have been provided with a single mask. This is concerning as the department had taken the position that pupils should be given two masks. The officials in the district office will need to account for the shortfall,” said Mshengu.

“The toilets in the school are not in a condition to be used by anyone. We have taken a position where there are pit latrines, that the department must supply chemical toilets.

“We also need to know what happened with those chemical toilets.”

Mshengu said he was pleased to note that despite Insika not being ready to reopen, all the teachers reported for duty yesterday.

He called on teachers from schools that were ready to reopen, to return to work.

“The teachers at Insika are quite upfront, saying they want to be the team that gets the school ready,” said Mshengu.

He said although the school had experienced fire damage, there were enough classrooms available for use in the meantime.

“There are schools that are still not ready and no child in KZN will return there. We will keep parents updated. In the event that schools are not ready by June 8, we will devise a plan on what to do with those pupils so they are not left behind,” he said.

Dolo Zondi, an IFP councillor and former governing body member at Insika High School, said the school was burnt long before the emergence of Covid 19, but because of inefficiencies in the department, it had yet to be fixed. He said they estimated about 15 schools in the surrounding area were not ready.

“People in the department are too relaxed and not willing to work, they could have done a lot of work by now and some of the schools could be ready, it’s not acceptable that all schools are not ready,” Zondi said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Mercury