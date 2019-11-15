The 45-second video, recorded by another motorist, has been posted on social media sites. It was recorded in Durban on November 3.
The video shows a VW Eco Caddy being driven with both doors open. It has Arts and Culture branding.
DA MPL and spokesperson on arts and culture, Bradley Singh, said the party had written to Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela to investigate the allegations.
“The video clip shows the vehicle’s occupants - who are not wearing any form of official attire - driving around with both doors of the vehicle, a VW Eco Caddy, wide open,” he said.