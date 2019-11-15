WATCH: KZN officials in hot water after 'joyride' video is caught on camera









A screen grab from a video shows an Arts and Culture Department-branded vehicle being driven with its doors open. Durban - Employees of the Department of Arts and Culture could face serious sanctions after a video emerged showing a vehicle belonging to the department being driven around on what looked to be a “joyride”. The 45-second video, recorded by another motorist, has been posted on social media sites. It was recorded in Durban on November 3. The video shows a VW Eco Caddy being driven with both doors open. It has Arts and Culture branding. DA MPL and spokesperson on arts and culture, Bradley Singh, said the party had written to Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela to investigate the allegations. “The video clip shows the vehicle’s occupants - who are not wearing any form of official attire - driving around with both doors of the vehicle, a VW Eco Caddy, wide open,” he said.





The motorist who recorded the video pulled up next to the department’s vehicle, and one of the occupants is sitting casually without wearing a seatbelt.

“The DA has today submitted a written parliamentary question to the KwaZulu-Natal Arts and Culture MEC,” said Singh.

“The DA regards this incident as an utter disgrace. It appears the vehicle is being used as a taxi, while the occupants don’t seem to have a care in the world about the fact that what they are doing is illegal and also endangering the lives of other motorists,” he said.

EFF spokesperson on Arts and Culture, Pearl Harricks, said the party condemned the incident.

“We condemn the incident as we can’t allow state resources to be abused. As the EFF, we call for a thorough investigation be conducted by the department and action must be taken against these culprits.”

IFP leader Blessed Gwala said: “State vehicles are abused not just by officials but by politicians, and when such things are reported, nothing ever comes of them.”

Arts and Culture spokesperson Phathisa Mfuyo said the department was aware of the video and condemned the misuse of state resources.

“An internal probe in line with department policies has been launched and will be followed by disciplinary processes.”

She said the department had an internal transport unit that enforced set guidelines for the use of state vehicles and monitored each vehicle’s travel logs.

Mfuyo said the incident was being treated with urgent attention.

The Mercury