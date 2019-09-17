Durban - Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, was honoured with a Master of Commerce in Leadership Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) during the Spring Graduation Ceremony at the Westville Campus last week. Zikalala graduated from the School of Business after successfully completing a full research dissertation titled: 'Exploring the Impact of Rating Agencies on South Africa’s Governance and Fiscal Policies.’

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala graduated with a Master of Commerce in Leadership #UKZNSpringGraduation @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/BB1bvyiIe5 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) September 12, 2019

“What made my research particularly challenging but yet exciting at the same time is that, in the South African context, this is a subject that is yet to be further explored and my challenge to youth post graduate academics of KwaZulu-Natal is that they must consider expanding on this body of knowledge,” said Zikalala.

In addition to his latest academic accolade, the Premier also holds an Honours in Administration, obtained cum laude in 2017, from UKZN.

The crowd erupted after Zikalala received his degree.

Sharks Rugby Chief Executive Officer, Dr Eduard Coetzee graduated with a PhD in Leadership studies.

Coetzee said he is driven to break stereotypes around transformation in South African sports.

Through his research titled: A Comparative Analysis of Business Strategies for Professional Cricket and Rugby in South Africa since 1994, Coetzee identified past experiences that prevent South African sport from being fully inclusive. The study also identified enabling factors that can promote inclusivity.

“Sport brings with it such an emotive feeling in this country. It has the power to unite like nothing else,” said Coetzee.

“I hope that my study will break down negative perceptions and create platforms for sport to grow in previously disadvantaged areas as well as create awareness of where certain sporting codes originated,” he added.

Sharks Rugby CEO Edward Coetzee is honoured with a PhD in leadership studies. #UKZNSpringGraduation @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/X5LnqcphEj — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) September 12, 2019

Durban Metro policeman, Khanyisani Mthembu graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Mthembu, who teaches at the Durban Metro Police Academy, said his passion for Law began while he was at high school, “I was not able to pursue my dream because my parents did not have the funds for university. Today I am proof that a dream delayed is not a dream denied.”

“This qualification has provided me with knowledge and insight into the Law profession, enabling me to ensure that at all times my duties are executed within the confines of the law. Since I teach Law, I can now confidently answer the students’ questions,” he added.

Mthembu said his greatest wish is to inspire his colleagues and encourage them to start studying to dispel the myth that police men and women are not well-educated.

Metro Police superintendent Khanyisani Mthembu received a Bachelor of Laws degree at the #UKZNSpringGraduation @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/0VcDLW8ZNF — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) September 12, 2019



UKZN awarded Professor Thulisile “Thuli” Madonsela its highest honour, the degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa.

Madonsela was recognised for her outstanding contribution to the betterment of society. She is an Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and is best known for her former role as Public Protector of South Africa.

Former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela was awarded the University of KwaZulu-Natal's highest honour in law, the degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa.#UKZNSpringGraduation @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/1xk0W9r0Zy — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) September 12, 2019



