WATCH: KZN Premier distributes masks at Cato Crest informal settlement

Durban - Just hours before the nationwide lockdown which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, visited the Cato Crest informal settlement where he handed out masks that had been donated to the KZN local government by the Chinese Embassy, to residents at the settlement.

Zikalala said 100 000 masks were donated and they will also be shared amongst healthcare workers and community development workers throughout the province.

He said under the Siyayinqoba iCoronavirus campaign, his department is educating communities of how to safeguard themselves against Covid-19.





"Our message to the community is that we must not panic. This is a crisis that is facing the whole world and we must live together as the people of the world. We must also adhere to the directives that have been issued. We need to wash our hands frequently, cough or sneeze into our elbows and we should live hygienically," he said.









Zikalala called on residents to respect the adhere to the lockdown instructions.





He said areas have been identified that usually boast a high number of people moving around. Zikalala said police have been deployed to these areas.





During Thursday's visit, Zikalala also engaged with residents on how to was their hands and explained the importance of hygiene, more especially as the fight against Covid-19 rages on.





Meanwhile, t he South African National Defence Force has received a consignment of 2000 protective eye goggles and 30 000 face and nose masks for use by the various members of the SANDF, from the People`s Republic of China Armed Forces. The masks and protective eye goggles will be distributed according to prioritised requirement.





The Mercury