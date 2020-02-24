WATCH: KZN storm leaves one dead, cars and homes destroyed









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - Destructive storms and strong winds have led to a woman’s death and damage to vehicles, homes and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. Disaster management teams were dispatched to several areas in the province after reports to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) of uprooted trees, damaged rooftops and flooding. Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila confirmed that a 28-year-old woman had died when her vehicle was washed off a low-lying bridge in the Nonti area in KwaDukuza (Stanger). Mzila said there were three occupants in the vehicle, including a child, who escaped to higher ground. “A 28-year-old woman lost her footing and got caught in the strong-flowing water and was swept away. Her body was found downstream by search and rescue units,” he said.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst, they received multiple calls regarding vehicles washed off the bridge in the Nonti area.

They were joined by members from SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), and it was established that three vehicles had been washed away.

Herbst said rescuers from IPSS and the NSRI began a search of the river, while SAPS police dog Dante and his handler, Clinton Odayar, searched the flood plains alongside the river.

“Approximately 1km downstream, with the assistance of K9 Dante, the woman’s body was located 3m up in a tree,” Herbst said.





Mhlaba Junior Secondary School in Umzimkhulu was also damaged in the storm.

Umzimkhulu ward nine councillor, Nomawethu Madziba, said the storm left four classrooms, a hall and books destroyed.

“We are communicating with the Department of Education, and I will be visiting the school tomorrow (today),” said Madziba.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said a team from provincial disaster management was assessing the damage and would give a report to the department on how much it would cost to fix it. On whether the school would be operating today, Mthethwa said: “We will be advised by the South African Weather Services.”

Gugu Xulu, whose home was damaged by the storm, said her house collapsed and she had to seek refuge with neighbours.

Another resident, Nontethelelo Mthembu, was injured when her house collapsed.

She said that at 4am on Friday she felt something strike her on her forehead, then heard screams from the neighbour, asking if they were still alive.

Neighbours rescued them from the debris.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned residents to remain vigilant as inclement weather continued to pose a serious risk across the province.

Julius Mahlangu, SA Weather Service forecaster, said there was a 30% chance of rain along the coast and adjacent areas today, and no weather warnings were expected to be issued this week.

Mahlangu said a cold front was expected to pass through the province on Thursday.

The Mercury