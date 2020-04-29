WATCH: KZN's fight to flatten the curve boosted by donation of mobile testing units

Durban - With thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents already screened or tested, the KZN provincial government has been given an added boost as it intensifies efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. On Wednesday, Premier Sihle Zikalala along with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu received a donation of 10 mobile testing vehicles. The vehicles have been donated by the Concerned Citizens Covid-19 team in partnership with Nedbank , Spar and Chroma Capital to the provincial government. The vehicles which are fully equipped with staffing, drivers, nurses and administrators. These vehicles will be conducting approximately 24 000 tests per month in the province. This will be the first of its kind capacity increase for any province in the country. Commenting on the handover, Zikalala thanked the donors for the contribution.

"We appreciate and acknowledge the assistance from our partners in the private sector. It is encouraging to observe that even in a time of crisis, the goodwill and support among our partners remains strong. Each mobile unit will, along with a driver, nurse and healthcare screener, will also have test kits and swabs and sample collection and analysis facilities. This will help improve the turnaround time and ensure that we cover a lot of ground in screening and testing of our citizens," he said.

Zikalala said healthcare workers in KZN were working harder in areas like eThekwini and iLembe which have recorded the highest rates of new infections.

"It is envisaged that each mobile unit could do approximately 120 swabs a day based on a 6 hour day. It is envisaged that these teams will operate a 5 day week for a month. We have learned that each vehicle can conduct 2,400 tests per month. This will improve significantly our testing capacity. We thank the GHI group for their contribution in saving our nation. These much needed vehicles and personnel to test is at the heart of the World Health Organisation and our government’s strategy to arrest the spread of the virus and defeat it," he said.

