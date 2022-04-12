WATCH: Law enforcement deployed to deal with looting incidents after KZN flooding

DURBAN - The Provincial Executive Council chaired by the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, condemned reports of the looting of shipping containers, which had washed onto the N2 highway due to the heavy rains. In a statement late on Tuesday night following a special executive council meeting, which resolved to request that KZN be declared a state of disaster, the council said the province will not allow criminals to take advantage of a tragic development.

“We condemn reports of the looting of containers which were affected by the rains as the raging Umlazi River threw them on to the N2,” the council said. It said law enforcement agencies have been deployed. “We call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that all property is protected from criminality and that law and order is maintained during this period,” the council said.

Meanwhile, a video has been circulating on social media of several people looting from containers being stored in the Prospecton area. In the video several people are seen wading through waist-high water to and from containers with objects in their hands while others are seen on top on a section of the roof of a building next to the containers.

