WATCH: Lindani Myeni’s widow shocked by Honolulu police’s lack of remorse

DURBAN - IN A YouTube video, Lindsay Myeni, the widow of slain South African Lindani Myeni says she is most shocked about the lack of remorse by the Honolulu police who fatally shot her husband. This follows an announcement last week by Honolulu prosecutor, Steve Alm, that the police officers were justified in shooting Myeni in April – and that they would not face murder charges.

The KZN-born former rugby player from Empangeni was shot dead by Honolulu police on the island state of Hawaii, in the US, on April 14 this year. The video was recorded after Lindsay discovered the outcome of the investigation into her husband’s death. “We just found out the city prosecutor said, they're going to not place any charges against the officers who murdered my husband Lindani Myeni. And I’m just reflecting, it just feels like salt in the wounds,” she said.

Lindsay remained in South Africa, with her two children, after her husband’s funeral in May and said she was grateful to be “12 000 miles away” from the Honolulu Police Department. “I don't think I'd be okay if I was there. I don't think I would feel safe, especially the officers knowing where I live right down the street from where they killed him,” she said. The young widow questioned why the police enforce the law but do not have to abide by those same laws.

She said she put herself in the shoes of the police officers and believes that they should have taken some level of responsibility. Lindsay said she often thinks about the souls of those officers and how they are able to live with themselves. “I don't believe people can really be that evil, you know, like I've never been so close to some situation so evil. You know evil is a strong word, but I just have never faced that,” said Lindsay.