DURBAN - “When I arrived there at the spot, I just got chills and goosebumps and a flood of memories came back of that morning,” said the partner of Richard da Silva, a cyclist who was killed on the M4 in 2016. Sonya Ferreira was speaking after she participated in a memorial ride to honour three Durban cyclists who were killed in road accidents over the past few years.

Da Silva and Jared Dwyer were knocked down and killed in 2016 on the M4 highway and Craig Diedericks was killed earlier this year, when a taxi drove into him and two other riders on the M4 before the M27 eMdloti off-ramp.

The ride, organised by the Pedal Power Association (PPA), started at the Bike and Bean coffee shop on Snell Parade, stopping so that “ghost bikes” and flowers could be laid at one of the accident sites along the M4.

Liz Heydra, the PPA safe cycle campaign manager, said Durban had had some “horrific” accidents over the past few years and “it needs to stop”.

Cyclists leave after sharing a moment if silence at the site where Durbqn cyclists Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer were killed. They also remembered Craig Diedericks #MemorialRide @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/wy9DDQEiyp — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 24, 2019

Aroon Patel, the committee member of the Cycle Specialists Club and convener of the eThekwini Cycle Safe Forum, said the message they aimed to convey was that cyclists and motorists could share the road safely and peacefully.

“I want to encourage all the clubs to work with the authorities and with the media to create more awareness around the fact that we are soft, vulnerable targets on the road in terms of being exposed to accidents,” said Patel.

Memorial protest ride for Durban cyclists. Richard da Silva, Jarred Dwyer and Craig Diedericks #Remembered pic.twitter.com/OBsKtU5vI4 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 24, 2019

Patel said they wanted to bring back the concept of critical mass, which was a slow procession of cyclists in their numbers riding once a month to create awareness.

He said cities worldwide and in South Africa had done this successfully and brought more awareness of cycling in their cities.

“In Cape Town, with more cycling and more cycling awareness, accidents have gone down. London, New York, and San Francisco are the same, so we want to be in that space,” Patel said.

Eric Apelgren, the head of eThekwini Municipality’s International and Governance Relations, attended the event on behalf of mayor Zandile Gumede.

Caro Smit from South Africans against Drunk Drivers speaks at the site where cyclists Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer were killed. Flowers and ghost bikes were placed on site #MemorialRide pic.twitter.com/MNaT0o1SP3 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 24, 2019

Apelgren agreed that the government needed to do more to develop a partnership with cyclists to grow the sport and encourage healthy living.

After the ride, Apelgren accepted a memorandum from the PPA, which called for several issues to be addressed, including signage, the establishment of a cycling lane and regular maintenance and cleaning of the shoulder of roads.

- THE MERCURY