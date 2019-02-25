Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed that one of the people involved in the shooting was a Durban metro officer #DurbanCBDShooting @TheMercurySA— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019
Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed that the metro police officer involved in the shooting has died. He was a constable based at Albert Park #DurbanCBDShooting @TheMercurySA— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019
We are at a scene on I. N Singh street, off Yusuf Dadoo street in Durban where 4 people have allegedly been shot dead near the Durban High Court @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/b7fb0ldkRQ— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019
Forensic unit is at the scene #DurbanCBDShooting @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/FTTd5t6oGG— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019
The #DurbanCBDShooting happened inside one of the flats of this building. The crime scene is still being worked on by police and forensic @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/93ZjdNF0Y4— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019