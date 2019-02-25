Police are at the scene of a mass shooting in the vicinity of the Durban High Court.



DURBAN - Police are at the scene of a mass shooting in the vicinity of the Durban High Court where three people were shot dead and six others are in a critical condition.

According to a Mercury journalist at the scene of the shoot out, Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed that one of the people involved in the shooting was a Durban metro officer. Sewpersad told the journalist that the officer was shot during the incident and sadly passed away. The officer was a constable at Albert park.





It is also believed that five people have been rushed to hospital while one escaped injury in the shooting.





We are at a scene on I. N Singh street, off Yusuf Dadoo street in Durban where 4 people have allegedly been shot dead near the Durban High Court @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/b7fb0ldkRQ — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019









Rescue Care Paramedics spokesman, Garrith Jamieson said the shooting took place at an apartment block in Baker Street in the city centre near the Durban High Court.

He said that three people were killed - two men and a woman - while six others were shot. Their injured ranged from moderate to critical.





"Paramedics were on scene treating the critically injured," he said.

Police had cordoned off the scene for detectives to probe the area for clues. The area around the shooting was on lockdown by police. Paramedics from various ambulance services were on scene treating the wounded.





The #DurbanCBDShooting happened inside one of the flats of this building. The crime scene is still being worked on by police and forensic @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/93ZjdNF0Y4 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 25, 2019

- THE MERCURY