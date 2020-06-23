WATCH: Midlands pupils open their hearts to help survivors of Malacca Road fire

Durban - Pupils from The Wykeham Collegiate (TWC) school in Pietermaritzburg have donated much-needed blankets to residents from the Malacca Road Informal Settlement in Redhill following a devastating fire recently. The fire destroyed the homes and belongings of 65 families and claimed the life of a young man. Jackie Clausen, the marketing coordinator of the girls’ school, said when the Community Services Committee - run by pupils at the school - saw the devastation the fire had left behind which was captured by photographer Doctor Ngcobo, they decided to assist. Clausen said with the arrival of winter, the school was holding a blanket drive to fundraise and supply new and sanitised blankets to people in need. “When seeing the pictures that Doctor took of people devastated by the fire that engulfed the informal settlement in Redhill. TWC realised we needed to mobilise fast to deliver blankets to this community as temperatures plummeted,” she said.

Ntombenhle Ntozakhe (left) with Thembeka Ngema and Siphokazi Tshezi with Jackie Clausen at Malacca road in Red Hill when The Wykeham Collegiate in Pietermatitzburg donated 400 blankert to needy to different communities and those who had suffered when their shack were burnt recently. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Clausen said the blanket drive was the brainchild of the committee that was started during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said due to concerns regarding Covid-19 contamination, the school determined that it was imperative to source new and sanitized blankets and goods.

To date, Clausen said the school has delivered over 400 blankets to communities in Manguzi, Durban, Mpophomeni, and KZN Midlands.

“We have also supplied food staples where necessary, all thanks to generous donations from our school community,” she said.

TWC has also supplied 50 computers to schools in need said Clausen.

“We know that many people have been badly affected by the economic repercussions of Covid-19 and we need to use our privilege, wherever possible to give back where we can,” said Clausen.

