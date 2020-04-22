WATCH: Minister Bheki Cele notes a major decrease in crime since start of Covid-19 lockdown
Durban - National SAPS Minister, Bheki Cele, has noted a drastic decrease in the numbers of contact and trio crimes since the start of the lockdown.
Speaking during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday, Cele said there had been an 80.9% decrease in carjacking, while there was a 65.5% less decrease in business robberies and a 53.8% decrease in robberies at residential areas.
Due to the lockdown, the heightened visibility reinforced by the deployment of the SANDF and other variables such as the prohibition of the sale of liquor, we have seen a significant drop across most crime categories. We will at an appropriate time after the lockdown, give a comprehensive crime picture as we are yet to table the 2019/2020 crime statistics to Parliament," Cele said.
He said there was also a drastic decrease in domestic-related crimes.
"The national picture reflects a decrease of -69,4% from 9 990 cases between 29 March and 22 April last year to 3 061 since the lockdown until 20 April 2020, meaning a difference of 6 929."
"In four of the incidents during the lockdown, boyfriends were allegedly killed by their girlfriends and in two of these incidents, the murder was a result of an argument over liquor. In one incident the boyfriend refused to go out to buy liquor and in the other incident, the couple was under the influence of alcohol," he said.
Cele said over 190 roadblocks have been held daily countrywide, and 681 vehicle checkpoints mounted.
"Daily – both day and night and including weekends, members of the security forces have been patrolling the streets. Raids have been conducted which have seen illegal liquor outlets shut down and non-essential services such as mines, factories and other companies busted," he said.
The Mercury