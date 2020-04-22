WATCH: Minister Bheki Cele notes a major decrease in crime since start of Covid-19 lockdown

Durban - National SAPS Minister, Bheki Cele, has noted a drastic decrease in the numbers of contact and trio crimes since the start of the lockdown.

Speaking during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday, Cele said there had been an 80.9% decrease in carjacking, while there was a 65.5% less decrease in business robberies and a 53.8% decrease in robberies at residential areas.

Due to the lockdown, the heightened visibility reinforced by the deployment of the SANDF and other variables such as the prohibition of the sale of liquor, we have seen a significant drop across most crime categories. We will at an appropriate time after the lockdown, give a comprehensive crime picture as we are yet to table the 2019/2020 crime statistics to Parliament," Cele said.





He said there was also a drastic decrease in domestic-related crimes.

"The national picture reflects a decrease of -69,4% from 9 990 cases between 29 March and 22 April last year to 3 061 since the lockdown until 20 April 2020, meaning a difference of 6 929."