Siam Lee's mother Carmen Nan Lee in the Durban Magistrate's Court: Picture: Karen: Singh

Durban - The mother of murder victim Siam Lee believes the man accused of killing her daughter escaped justice. This was after the State confirmed that Philani Ntuli had died in hospital of cancer two weeks ago.

Ntuli’s case was struck off the roll in court yesterday. He faced 16 charges, including the murder of Siam Lee.

Siam went missing from a Durban North brothel in January last year.

Carmen Nan Lee, who attended yesterday’s hearing, said she felt God had intervened with Ntuli’s death, which ended what would have been a “long, painful, traumatic trial” for her.

“I wish the death penalty was still in our judicial system and that that had been the end result.”

Carmen Lee said she was not sure if the charges would have amounted to double life sentences, but at least “nature” took its course.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With tears running down her cheeks, Lee said she knew her daughter had suffered and that she had been terrified.

“I hear Siam calling me ‘mama, mama help’,” she said.

Carmen Lee said she still cried over the fact that her daughter could have been saved and the fear she must have endured.

“She was tortured for two days - it was stated in court that she was alive when she was thrown out of the vehicle and set alight,” she said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ntuli’s defence attorney, Reial Mahabeer, was not in court.

State prosecutor Cheryl Naidu told the court that due to the seriousness of the charges, the State needed to make sure that the accused was deceased in order for the matter to proceed.

“The investigating officer, Rajan Govender, together with the Hawks, conducted a visual inspection of the deceased’s body and confirmed that the deceased was the accused in this matter,” said Naidu.

Naidu confirmed that the death certificate was legitimate. In addition, fingerprints taken from Ntuli at the funeral parlour were compared with his fingerprints from previous dockets.

“We can confirm that the fingerprints match. The state is satisfied that the deceased is Philani Ntuli,” she said.

Naidu said that as much as it pained her, she had requested that the case be struck of the roll.

Acting Durban High Court Judge Naresh Bhikha agreed and struck the case off the court roll.

The Mercury