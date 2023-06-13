WATCH: More suspects charged with murder of MUT lecturer

Durban - The number of people arrested in connection with the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer Chanlall Shan Dwarika has risen to five. The five accused appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially arrested Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, earlier this month before Dwarika’s body was discovered in Inanda. The electrical engineering lecturer had been kidnapped from outside his Sea Cow Lake premises on May 28. On Tuesday, three others joined them in the dock. The court heard that the men were arrested on Sunday.

The three other accused are Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Thabani Mhlongo, 23, and Sandile Mkhize, 43. Sihle Mkhize, Maye, Makhaye and Mhlongo are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery, while Sandile Mkhize is only charged with obstructing the ends of justice, as it is alleged that he had hid the suspects when he found out police were searching for them. The case against the men was adjourned to June 20 and they were remanded in custody.