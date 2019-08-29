Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - Mzi Thebolla was officially elected as the mayor of the Msunduzi municipality. The municipality's leadership was officially announced at a full council sitting held in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. The event was attended by KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala and KZN MEC for finance, Ravi Pillay.

Manilal Inderjit was elected as deputy mayor while Eunice Majola was named as council speaker.

The rest of the Msunduzi exco is made up of Linda Madlala, Sibongile Mkhize, Zanele Ngcobo, Gugu Dladla and Ntuthuko Ntshangase.

Thebolla takes over from former council mayor, Themba Njilo, who was axed by the ANC's Provincial Executive Council, along with former Durban mayor, Zandile Gumede two weeks ago. Msunduzi deputy mayor, Thobani Zuma, was also fired.

The premier has said that he was keeping an eye on both the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities.

He was addressing the provincial Climate Change and Sustainable Development summit in Durban earlier this week. Zikalala said all issues were under control.

“The ANC in the province took the view that we needed to reconstitute the executive councils and took the decision to withdraw people. Change happens now and again based on assessments and once these are done they are vetted.”

Zikalala said the decision that was taken was not about individuals but about the executive councils of municipalities.

While the Msunduzi council meeting went on without any hassles, eThekwini officials have yet to set a new date for the Durban full council sitting after it was postponed. It was meant to take place on Thursday.

eThekwini spokesperson, Mandla Nsele, said they decided to postpone the meeting as there were not enough items on the agenda to convene the meeting.

"This is as a result of the postponement of the executive committee meeting on August 20 after opposition parties left the meeting. This resulted in the executive committee being unable to sit and the meeting being postponed. Council procedure is such that reports from the various sub-committees are tabled at the executive committee and thereafter at the full council meeting before implementation. As the city endeavours to implement good governance and fiscal management, to avoid fruitless expenditure it was decided that the full council meeting be postponed as there were not enough items for council to consider," Nsele said.

He said residents can rest assured that service delivery has not been impeded or affected by the postponement of the council meeting.





