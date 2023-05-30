Independent Online
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

WATCH: MUT lecturer missing, footage shows three suspected kidnappers forcing him into his vehicle in Sea Cow Lake

MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika has been reported missing and CCTV footage shows three suspected kidnappers forcing him into the rear of his vehicle.

MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika, inset, has been reported missing and CCTV footage shows three suspected kidnappers forcing him into the rear of his vehicle on Sunday. Picture: Screengrab from video

Published 9m ago

Share

Durban - Shan Dwarika, an Electrical Engineering lecturer at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), has been missing since Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, MUT senior director of Human Resource and Development, Dharamraj Brijlal, reported on behalf of the university’s executive that Dwarika had been reported missing on May 27.

Brijlal said Dwarika was a resident of Verulam and was last seen in Sea Cow Lake in Durban attending to repairs at his property.

“A case of a missing person has been reported at the Greenwood police station. At the time of his disappearance Mr Dwarika was driving a Black Honda CRV with registration NJ 21395,” he said.

He added that Dwarika’s cellphone had been switched off and no one had contacted the family for a ransom.

“Notices that he is missing have been widely circulated. Allegedly, there is a video in circulation, showing his kidnapping. No further update is available at this stage,” said Brijlal.

Brijlal appealed for anyone with information related to the case to call the Greenwood Park police station to report it.

Shortly after the statement was issued, security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) shared a video of Dwarika being forced into his vehicle by three suspected hijackers.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said Dwarika was abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on Sunday at approximately 4pm.

“He was conducting maintenance at a residence which he rented out. CCTV footage captured in the area shows three men confronting the elderly male before forcing him into the rear seat of his black Honda CRV with registration NJ 21395. The Lotusville resident has not been heard from since,” said Balram.

The police have been approached for comment.

MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika has been reported missing and CCTV footage shows three suspected kidnappers forcing him into the rear of his vehicle on Sunday. Picture: Shared on social media groups

THE MERCURY

