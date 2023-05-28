WATCH: N3 closed at Van Reenen’s Pass due to community protest

Durban - The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists on Sunday to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top.
In alerts on social media at 10.15am the N3 Toll Concession said traffic was piling up in both directions.
“The N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass, in the vicinity of the town due to an on-going community protest,” said the concession. It said law enforcement services have been deployed, but that road users were advised to delay travel to the area.
The concession also advised motorists to stay informed of further developments by contacting the 20-hour N3 Helpline at 0800 364 357 or follow @N3Route
A motorist asked in a Facebook traffic alert group if anyone knew what was going on on the N3 at Van Reenen as there was a “total standstill coming from Johannesburg”.
In response, a Facebook user advised that tyres were being burnt, blocking both directions.
In a video circulating on social media, vehicles are seen parked while people burn tyres on either side of the highway.