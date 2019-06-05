Kwazi Mshengu, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, paid a surprise visit to Laduma High School in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, yesterday.

Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu paid a surprise visit to Laduma High School in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, yesterday to monitor the functionality and culture of teaching and learning. For the first of many school visits as MEC Mshengu chose a school which suffered a tragic loss last year when the deputy principal was gunned down in front of 12 matric pupils she was tutoring.

Mshengu said the situation at the school was better than it had been and that there was now a security presence.





“The morale seems to be high, but there are a few areas that we need to attend to, to ensure that there is unity among the teachers,” he said.

An issue of concern at the school, according to Mshengu, is the fact that the matric pass rate dropped from 67% in 2017 to 47% last year.

“We gave the circuit manager two weeks to give us a report and a plan to turn around the performance of the school. She will be working with the principal, the SMT (school management team) as well as the district manager,” said the MEC.

Mshengu added that he had given the head of department two weeks to attend to the non-functioning governing body which he believed was disturbing the functionality of the school.

“If they are not shaping up, then we need to dissolve the body and put a new structure in place so that the environment of teaching and learning is not disrupted,” he said.

The MEC said he would be visiting schools throughout the province that performed below 50% in the past year.

“We’re going to make sure that where I don’t go physically, there are interventions put in place through district managers and circuit managers as well as subject advisers.”





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

THE MERCURY