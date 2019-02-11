Durban - A newborn baby was pulled from a drain in Newlands East on Monday morning. Resident, Iyron Lovedale, said he and a friend were walking down Herring Circle Close when they heard a baby cry.

"I walked towards where I thought the sound was coming from and realised it was coming from the drain. I managed to lift the lid and saw the baby. We ran to get help," he said.

Within minutes emergency crews arrived at the scene and worked to find the baby girl.

Due to water pressure and flow, the baby was pushed at least two metres from where it is thought she was thrown.

Emergency teams worked for almost three hours to dig up a trench and rescue the baby.

Meanwhile, local residents gathered to assist and cheer the teams on.

Just after 9am, the little girl, which was named Storm, was pulled from the drain.





The Mercury