WATCH: 'Our cause has triumphed' - #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile on Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

DURBAN - Former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile reacted to former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole at the Durban Magistrates Court this morning. Khanyile was speaking while seated in court moments before his bail application was set to begin.

Khanyile was arrested last month for incitement to commit violence during the unrest that took place in July and now faces five charges after more counts were added to his charge. The other charges include two counts of holding an illegal gathering and a further two counts for not wearing a face mask while in public. The 31-year-old said he would head to Nkandla if he were to be released, when asked by the media.

“Of course, if I’m released, but if I’m not, it doesn’t matter. Only God knows, but in the end, our cause has triumphed. We told them, we told them,” he said moments before the judge entered the courtroom.