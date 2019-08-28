A severed human hand was found in the bushes in Longcroft, Phoenix, on Wednesday morning. Picture: Blue Security

Durban - Phoenix police have launched an investigation after a human hand was found in a bushy area in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The grisly find was made by a dog that is believed to have retrieved the severed hand from the dense bushes in Longcroft.

Blue Security media liaison, Andreas Mathios, said a resident saw the dog walking from the bushes with the hand and immediately alerted them.

"Our response officer arrived at the scene and spoke to the resident. We notified police and detectives were dispatched to the area. They will be investigating further," he said.

Mathios said police are now searching for a body.

"Police are urging community members to come forward if they have information that could assist police in their investigation," Mathios said.

Councillor Patrick Pillay said the find has sparked fear in the community.

"For a long time, residents living here have been asking for the bushes to be cleared. They feel unsafe and muggings have become the order of the day. This find just further increases fear among the community," he said.

Pillay said this was not the first time that there was such a find in Phoenix and he hoped this would in turn cause eThekwini Municipality officials to react and send out a team to address the issues of the overgrown bushes in Longcroft.

"We need these bushes to be trimmed so that residents can see what is happening around them. It will also help to warn police if there are any criminal elements operating in those bushes," he said.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said an inquest will be opened at the local police station.

