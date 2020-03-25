WATCH: Premier urges people to heed lockdown restrictions

Durban - With 91 confirmed Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala has warned members of the public to treat the lockdown seriously or face the consequences. Among the infections, three are in Amajuba, 45 in eThekwini, four in Ugu, five in uMgungundlovu and one in uMkhanyakude. At a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday, Zikalala said authorities would not tolerate any acts that sought to undermine the directives of the national lockdown. “To date, there are 19 cases that we are following where people had violated the restrictions that the government has already put in place,” Zikalala said. Some of the cases involved people gathering in numbers above the restricted limit of a 100 people, and those visiting areas that had been closed.

He praised the actions of the law enforcement agencies, and said the efforts of the police and metro had been reinforced by the deployment of the army.

“We call upon the people of this province to remain calm, to cooperate with authorities and abide by the conditions of the lockdown so that law and order continues to reign,” he said.

Zikalala added that as part of efforts to implement the lockdown, all MECs had been directed to go to all districts and establish District Command Centres. These would involve mayors, traditional leaders, councillors and social partners.

“These structures will ensure effective implementation of all the rules and regulations that relate to the lockdown.”

He said to ensure that key government work did not stop, he and the rest of his MECs, senior managers and skeleton staff would continue to work during this period.

“We want to emphasise that those who will be working from home will be expected to deliver. This is not leave or a holiday, but a State of Disaster,” he said.

Zikalala said the Department of Health had increased tracer teams in districts to almost 2000, assisted by the Red Cross, social development and volunteer NGOs.

The number of beds available had also been increased with the support of the private sector. In every town, quarantine sites had been identified. These included both private and Ezemvelo facilities, said Zikalala.

The Mercury