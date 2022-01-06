WATCH: Probe under way into burning of Clover truck in Durban amid ongoing strike

DURBAN - CLOVER said that investigations were being carried out after one of its trucks was set alight yesterday in the Durban city centre. The incident happened as workers at the company are striking over a range of issues.

Ethekwini Fire Department divisional commander Nkulumo Dube said they responded to a complaint of a truck burning in Monty Naicker (Pine) Street at about 8am. “When we arrived at the scene the cab of the truck was burning. It is alleged that the driver was offloading products from the back of the truck when the people passing by informed him that the front of the truck was burning,” he said.

A source, who was at the scene and did not want to be named, said that the fire was started by someone who fled the scene. Clover said yesterday that it was aware of the incident and could confirm that no one was injured.

“The incident is currently under investigation and while it is suspected to be strike-related, Clover cannot confirm this until the investigation is concluded. Clover respects the right of employees to strike in a peaceful and legal manner but strongly condemns any violence, intimidation and damage to property that has been linked to the ongoing industrial action. “The company has a Labour Court interdict ruling against such unlawful conduct and has enhanced security measures to protect employees and its assets. All unlawful acts will be investigated, and legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.” The company has been hit by a strike since November with workers protesting over wage cuts, retrenchments and corporate restructuring.

In a statement, the company said Clover Proprietary Limited had been subjected to a difficult trading cycle for several years, where economic growth had been poor, costs had generally been rising above inflation and consumer spending had been subdued. It added that Covid-19 had added to these pressures and the uncertainty. “For these reasons, a comprehensive strategic review of all aspects of Clover’s business was undertaken, which led to the difficult decision to restructure. Unfortunately, as part of this restructure and as a matter of last resort, a Section 189 consultation process was implemented,” said the company. “Working with the South African Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Clover explored all possible avenues to minimise retrenchments and ensured a process that was fair and in accordance with all legal requirements.