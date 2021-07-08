WATCH: Protesters block N2 highway near uMvoti toll plaza

DURBAN - PROTESTERS blocked both the N2 south and north at the uMvoti toll plaza on Thursday afternoon. Videos of the incident were being shared on social media. In the videos trucks can been seen dumping loads of sand and rubbish on the road, resulting in traffic piling up in both lanes.

Vehicles were also parked across the road, blocking traffic in both directions. Protesters block N2 highway at uMvoti toll plaza. Picture: Screen grab

It was suspected that the group of protesters were disgruntled supporters of former president Jacob Zuma who began serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court at the Estcourt prison on Thursday. In one of the videos, the protesting group can be heard singing a struggle song in isiZulu which translates to “tell us what has Zuma done” in English and dancing on the street.

A motorist said the protesters were wearing ANC T-shirts and calling for the release of Zuma.

“The roads have been open now but traffic was at a standstill for a very long time,” said the motorist. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, confirmed the incident and said they were aware of the disruption that took place on Thursday. Ncalane said law enforcement were called on the scene to disperse the crowd and clear the road to allow traffic to flow.

“We are also appealing to the citizens in the province that whatever anger they might have or if they have something they want to express, they must not block the roads. “If they block the roads, that will have serious implications on the economy as the roads are vital in transporting goods across the country,” he said. The ANC in KZN could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.