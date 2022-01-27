WATCH: Protesters harass DUT staff and destroy equipment after they were told walk-ins were not allowed

DURBAN - A group of protesters forced their way onto the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) campus on Thursday and became violent when advised that walk-ins were no longer allowed. The Mercury reported on Monday that DUT, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and University of Zululand would all be conducting online registration for the 2022 academic year.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the university witnessed violent behaviour earlier on Thursday. “A group of protesters forced their way onto campus and intimidated and harassed staff at Student Admissions, damaging equipment and other property,” he said. Khan said it is believed that the issue was related to the 2022 student registration.

“DUT, like many other universities in South Africa, is not accepting walk-ins,” he said, adding that applications for admission in 2022 closed last year. He said successful applicants and returning students are currently registering online. “There is no on-campus, in-person registration, only online registration,” advised Khan.

According to Khan, DUT has publicly stated that no walk-ins would be accepted. However, he said there was fake news being promoted by some groups, inviting people to arrive at the university's campus gates and register to study. “Once those people arrive, they soon realise that walk-ins are not accepted and that registration is only taking place online,” he said.

DUT continues to advise first-year students, returning students and members of the public to only register online, he said. “If they are experiencing challenges with online registration, they should please contact the Department of Student Admissions on 031 373 5005,” said Khan. Alternatively, DUT Student Admissions may be contacted via WhatsApp, using one of the following numbers: 083 445 1282, 083 446 0459, 083 454 1495, 083 454 3477, 083 451 6751 or 083 441 3766.

Khan added that the police were called to the scene and they are currently investigating the incident.