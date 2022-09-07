WATCH: Protesting DSW workers march along Berea Road over labour dispute

A video of the protesters was shared on social media platforms. The workers can be heard singing and they marched with hooting vehicles behind them. A metro police van is also seen behind the protesters to monitor the situation.

Durban - Dozens of protesting DSW workers marched along Berea Road in Durban on Wednesday morning.

According to a councillor the workers are believed to be from the Expanded Public Works Programme. Some of whom are based in DSW.

EThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said the city was not aware of a strike.

Metro police confirmed that the large group of protesters was at 461 Berea Road.

On Tuesday night the city announced that there would be a delay in refuse collection and street sweeping in some areas.

“The city would like to inform residents about a temporary disruption of refuse collection and street sweeping services due to a labour dispute,” said the municipality.

The following areas are affected: uMlazi, Mayville, Berea South, Bellair, South Coast, Chatsworth South, Chatsworth North, and the Bluff.

“Residents are requested to keep their refuse in their properties until advised otherwise by the municipality,”said the municipality.