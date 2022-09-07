Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 7, 2022

WATCH: Protesting DSW workers march along Berea Road over labour dispute

The eThekwini Municipality announced on Tuesday that there was a disruption of refuse collection and street sweeping in some areas due to a labour dispute. On Wednesday, a group of DSW workers marched along Berea Road.

A large group of protesting DSW workers march along Berea Road, Durban, on Wednesday. Picture: Durban Metro Police.

Published 56m ago

Durban - Dozens of protesting DSW workers marched along Berea Road in Durban on Wednesday morning.

A video of the protesters was shared on social media platforms. The workers can be heard singing and they marched with hooting vehicles behind them. A metro police van is also seen behind the protesters to monitor the situation.

Metro police confirmed that the large group of protesters was at 461 Berea Road.

EThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said the city was not aware of a strike.

According to a councillor the workers are believed to be from the Expanded Public Works Programme. Some of whom are based in DSW.

On Tuesday night the city announced that there would be a delay in refuse collection and street sweeping in some areas.

“The city would like to inform residents about a temporary disruption of refuse collection and street sweeping services due to a labour dispute,” said the municipality.

The following areas are affected: uMlazi, Mayville, Berea South, Bellair, South Coast, Chatsworth South, Chatsworth North, and the Bluff.

“Residents are requested to keep their refuse in their properties until advised otherwise by the municipality,”said the municipality.

The city apologised for the inconvenience caused.

THE MERCURY

