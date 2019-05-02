City employees are on strike once again

DURBAN - Once again Durban residents woke up to news of protests taking place at various hot spots on Thursday morning. Photographs and videos flooded social media, each showing protesting workers and blocked roads. Phoenix, the Durban CBD and surrounds have all been affected, including major routes like the N3 near Tollgate bridge.

Metro police and local law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the areas.





The protest has been orchestrated by aggrieved municipal workers from the city's departments of water and electricity. They are irate over plans to upgrade several MK Vets. However, on Wednesday, the city's leadership issued a statement saying they have agreed to halt the process and review the policy.

City manager, Sipho Nzuza, said in view of the current situation, the city has decided to halt the process of engaging 55 employees pertaining to task grade 10.

"This is to allow a thorough review of this process and to conduct an analysis of the impact of this decision to be concluded within 30 days. After embarking on a painstaking scrutiny, as a city, we have decided to stop the process that led to this debacle. The task team that have been set up by Premier Willies Mchunu and led by MEC Ravi Pillay, is going to review the entire process and circumstances around it with speed. The review process will become consultative in nature and will apply a scientific approach by consulting all the affected employees. It is only then that we can make an informed decision,” said Nzuza.





