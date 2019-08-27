Picture: RUSA

Durban - Learning was disrupted at a Durban school after pupils broke down security gates, claiming that it restricted them. On Tuesday afternoon, police and security companies were dispatched to the Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam after reports of a riot were circulated on social media. When The Mercury arrived at the school, sources claimed that the pupils protested because they were restricted by the large gates that were recently put in at each block.

Pupils threw stones at parked vehicles and broke down four large gates that were recently installed on each of the classroom blocks, then set them alight.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the protest started at around 8am.

“Pupils were disrupting classes and throwing stones at parked vehicles,” said Zwane.

He said police were at the scene to monitor the situation.

Reaction Unit South Africa(RUSA) were also on the scene to help defuse and monitor the situation.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said four Rusa officers had to receive medical attention after they were struck by stones.

“Reaction Officers and SAPS members attempted to stop the burning at the school when students began throwing stones and damaging state property. Additional back up was called in and calm was restored,” said Balram.

A pupil said one of the main issues at the school is that they had only been given three minutes to get to classes.

“We aren't allowed to go to the toilet or to go and drink water in between and during classes,” she said.

She said the teachers sometimes open the gates late during break time, leaving them with only a few minutes remaining of the break.

“At break time we have to wait in a long line to use the toilets which are not even working properly. We cant wash our hands and there is no toilet paper,” said the frustrated pupil.

