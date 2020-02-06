Durban - "I have performed a number of sod-turning ceremonies before but this one is special. It gives me great pleasure to be part of a moving vehicle, a project that is already off the ground. The upgrade of infrastructure is the hallmark of any development. This is a clear demonstration that we want our city to attract much needed investment,” this was the sentiments of Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, who presided over the sod turning ceremony of the multimillion upgrade of the Point Watermain, which took place on Thursday.
The project is worth R250 million and over 100 job opportunities are going to be created. The project is going to affect Mahatma Gandhi and Anton Lembede Streets.
The development is scheduled to take a period of 18 months and will ensure adequate water supply provision for development in the Point Precinct such as the two multibillion-rand sky scrapers due to be constructed near the new promenade as well as the first phase of the R35 billion Point Waterfront launching in April.