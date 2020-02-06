Durban - Two men, who are believed to be a part of a cable-stealing syndicate, were arrested with at least R2 million worth of cables in their possession.
Commenting on the arrest, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said cables are stolen frequently and this was of major concern.
"Sadly, some members of the community are fully aware of this illicit behaviour and they choose not to report these criminals. We are fully aware that our people are bearing the brunt of unemployment, but stealing municipal infrastructure, is worsening our problems. This needs to come to a stop or risk to live permanently without running water, he said.
He explained that in order for the city to pump water to reservoirs, it relies on power and in the event of any power outage, it becomes an uphill battle to provide water normally.