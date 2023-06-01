WATCH: Recovery of truck that crashed on the N3, two people injured

Durban - A truck overturned on the N3 northbound towards Pietermaritzburg near the Cator Ridge off-ramp on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the injury of two people and major traffic delays. Responded to the scene about 1pm, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that a truck somehow lost control and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

“Two patients are being treated and stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before they will be transported to nearby hospitals for the urgent care that they require,’’ he said at the time. Jamieson added that the events leading up to the collision were not known. “The SAPS and RTI were at the scene and will be investigating further. Traffic is severely affected with only one lane open and traffic trickling past the accident scene. Please avoid this area at all costs while clean-up operations take place.”

In a separate incident on Wednesday two people were injured when two trucks collided on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg.

Mi7 National Group said that just after 7am, their Emergency Medical Services was dispatched after reports of a motor vehicle accident on the N3 between New England Road and Ohrtmann Road. “Medics found the two trucks had collided, leaving two people with minor injuries. Both were stabilised and Mi7 medics transported one patient to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”