WATCH: Residents cheer as man rescues goose from large hungry snake in Limpopo

Durban - A grey goose lived to see another day after its cries for help were answered by a man who freed it from the constricting coils of a snake in Hoedspruit, Limpopo. The video was shared on Facebook on Wednesday.

In the video, the constrictor snake has already coiled its body around the goose in a shallow pool of muddy water. The goose is heard calling out as it struggles to keep its head above the water. A man then attempts to shake a log in the water and taps the snake’s body to get a reaction. As he holds onto one of the goose’s legs, the snake peeps its head out of the water.

Another man is heard telling him to grab its head. He then reaches into the water and grabs a hold of the snake’s head. As he pulls the entire snake out of the water, it begins to loosen its grip on the goose and the man is able to free it. People can be heard screaming with relief as the goose flaps its wings and quickly moves away from the area.

