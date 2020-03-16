WATCH: Richards Bay school on lockdown after Grade R pupil allegedly tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that a Grade R pupil at the Richards Bay Primary School has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to The Mercury on Monday, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, said he was alerted to the incident earlier on Monday after receiving information from the district office in the area.

"The school informed us that the pupil tested positive for Covid-19 and it is suspected that she contracted it from her mother, who works at a bank. Several Grade R pupils also displayed flu-like symptoms and we decided that it was better to lockdown the classroom.

"The children and teachers were sent for testing. We have been in communication with the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and are awaiting the pupils' results," he said.

The doctor who treated the child has also been placed in quarantine. Scores of parents gathered outside the school as word of the child's diagnoses made its way onto community groups.