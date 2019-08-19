To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Residents were treated for respiratory problems and nausea following a gas leak at the Safripol factory in Wentworth, in the Durban South area, at the weekend. It is alleged that a faulty valve released toxic gas into the air. The factory is a fibre plant that manufactures polyethylene terephthalate resin and polyester.

More than 90 people were attended to by doctors and medical staff deployed to the area, while eight more were admitted to local hospitals.

Residents living in Hime Street, less than 5km from the plant, were the worst affected. By Sunday, residents still complained of the smell.





Resident Desiree Bishop said on Thursday afternoon pupils at the local high school were dismissed early due to a foul smell in the air.

“The same thing happened again on Friday, but by the afternoon the smell was unbearable.

“Residents were complaining of not being able to breathe, some had watery eyes and their throats were burning. Others were nauseous and had itchy skin.”

When The Mercury visited the area yesterday, a mobile clinic had been put up by eThekwini municipality to provide medical attention.

Pretty Roskruge said she had to bring her two children for a check-up.

“My daughter is 18 months old and she was coughing quite a bit. She also had diarrhoea. My son is five years old and already suffers from asthma. He was coughing,” she said.

Residents said while it was the first time they had a major leak, the smell was not new for them.

“Sometimes I get up at 2am and I get the same smell. The gases that come from these factories mess our windows and curtains. We have to wash our windows and curtains every two weeks,” a resident said.

Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said he was waiting for a report back from Safripol on the leak.

