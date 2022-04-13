WATCH: Search on for 5 crocodiles washed away in KZN floods, fears they’re in a local river

Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife are searching for five crocodiles which were washed away during the recent floods from the Crocodile Creek Farm in Tongaat. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo, said Ezemvelo was informed of 12 crocodiles that washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm due to the flooding.

He said seven crocodiles have been recaptured and that they are currently looking for the outstanding five. “We suspect that they might have travelled towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm,” said Mntambo. In a Facebook post, Alpha Alarms warned the public that some crocodile ponds were washed away from the crocodile farm near Tongaat.

“Be on the lookout for crocs in the Tongaat river towards the beach. Crocs have been spotted on the beach. KZN wildlife was informed accordingly,” said the security company.