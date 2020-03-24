WATCH: Shoppers dash to stock up despite messages warning against panic buying

Mthembu told The Mercury she had already stocked up her cupboards last week Sunday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restrictions.

"I came to Dischem this morning only to find out about my chronic medication. That was my only concern but the manager told me not to worry. He said they will be able to deliver it so I am not stressed," she said. Durban - As residents flocked to shopping centres around Durban in a bid to stock up on essentials ahead of the looming 21-day lockdown, Anastasia Mthembu, nibbled on her piece of chicken while she watched shoppers rush by with loaded trolleys.





Mthembu said on Monday last week, she went out and bought lots of canned food, milk, flour, maize meal and other items.





"Last week already, I was in a bit of a panic and unsure of what would happen next. I took the decision then to rather stock up," she said.





At the Atrium shopping centre in Overport, residents could be seen standing in long queues outside Dischem. The doors were closed and guarded by security who only allowed one shopper in at a time, once another shopper inside the store had left.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Shoppers queued outside Dischem at the Atrium in Overport Video: Se-Anne Rall





A resident who asked not to be named, said she had come to Dischem to stock up on multivitamins for her family. Another shopper said she was hoping to get her medication.





Traffic in Springfield, near Makro, and around Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea, in Durban North, had also been affected as residents rushed to purchase essentials.





Staff working at other shopping centres around the city also complained of have to deal with large crowds



