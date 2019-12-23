WATCH: Siya's 'sole' searching labour of love for fellow homeless people in Durban









Durban - Siya Dube epitomises the Christmas spirit of giving. Being homeless hasn’t stopped him from helping others. The 33-year-old, who once served jail time, has turned his life around for the benefit of the community. Since the torrential rains in Durban, Dube has been collecting washed up flip-flops along the beach and donating them to other homeless people. Tracking down Dube was easy, as he is a popular figure in the Blue Lagoon area where he lives among the rocks and lends a helping hand to the fishermen. Siya Dube with washed-up flip-flops he collected along Blue Lagoon Beach. Dube, who is homeless, donates the shoes to other homeless people. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG

He said that once he had collected the flip-flops, he laid them out at the promenade for people to help themselves. Dube said the demand for free flip-flops was high, especially among the homeless, adding that others were happy to donate money towards his “hustle”. “Last week I collected so many pairs that I had to leave some at my local church for distribution,” said Dube.

Ten years ago, he was sentenced to two years in prison for hijacking. He said his time there made him realise the life he was leading was going to end in a lifetime of prison or death.

“I knew I never wanted to go back there. After two years, I was released and have been living along the beachfront since. I don’t like to see the beach dirty, so I’ve been trying to clean it up.

“I started finding sandals and decided to collect as many as I can and give them away. I often find the pairs, which is odd, but at least someone has matching sandals for Christmas,” he said.

So far, Dube has collected and distributed more than1000 pairs of flip- flops.

Dube also encourages other homeless people who live around the area to attend church with him on Sundays.

As if that was not enough, he collects salvageable beach wood which he sells to interior decorators and restaurateurs to use as decor.

Dube said he still hoped to get a job and start picking up the pieces of his life. He said he had made peace with the fact that his life decisions had led him to where he was now, but he had faith that it wouldn’t be too long until his life changed.

Siya Dube (33) a homeless man collects washed up flip flops along the Blue Lagoon Beach, Durban and donates them to other homeless people for free.





“I know a lot of people see us sleeping on the beach and think we’re all on drugs, but we’re not bad people.

“We understand if someone doesn’t have money to give us, but sometimes even a smile or a greeting gives us the faith and hope we need,” Dube said.

The Mercury