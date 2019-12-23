The 33-year-old, who once served jail time, has turned his life around for the benefit of the community.
Since the torrential rains in Durban, Dube has been collecting washed up flip-flops along the beach and donating them to other homeless people.
Tracking down Dube was easy, as he is a popular figure in the Blue Lagoon area where he lives among the rocks and lends a helping hand to the fishermen.
He said that once he had collected the flip-flops, he laid them out at the promenade for people to help themselves. Dube said the demand for free flip-flops was high, especially among the homeless, adding that others were happy to donate money towards his “hustle”.
“Last week I collected so many pairs that I had to leave some at my local church for distribution,” said Dube.