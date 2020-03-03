WATCH: Student who went missing in China finally comes back home

Durban - SA student Alfa Mpetsheni who went missing in China in January has returned to South Africa and has been reunited with his family in Johannesburg at the weekend. The 25-year-old who was doing his final year BCom in international trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou was eventually located in Shanghai. His family were informed by the South African Consulate in Shanghai that Alfa was detained by the Shanghai Security Bureau for unknown charges. This follows an announcement by the Chinese government denying the widespread allegations that Alfa had gone missing in the country. “An investigation by the Chinese embassy in South Africa has found that Alfa Mpetsheni, once a student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, graduated in June 2019.

“According to the latest records of China’s entry-exit administration, the student flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand, on January26, 2020,” the embassy said.

The Mercury’s sister publication The Cape Times reported that Alfa’s father Thulani Mpetsheni got the shock of his life when his son called last month and told him that the Shanghai Public Security Bureau had released him.

Thulani said he was worried and feared for Alfa’s life when he heard he was detained.

He said Alfa had been placed in a hostel in Shanghai while immigration authorities were assisting him with his passport to return to South Africa.

“He can't go back to university as it's still closed due to the coronavirus. We're not sure even there in Shanghai if the authorities will allow him to come back,” said Thulani.

The Mercury