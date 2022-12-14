WATCH: Thieves caught on camera stripping Berea building to the bone

Durban – Police are monitoring a vacant building in Charles Strachan Road in Westridge, on the Berea, in Durban, after a group of thieves stripped it of all valuable infrastructure, leaving a shell behind. An estate agent selling the property alerted his plumber after catching the gang of thieves red-handed ripping window frames from the building. Water was gushing on to the road from pipes where the water meter had been stolen.

“It was like having a ringside seat to a mini looting spree (with reference to last year’s looting in KZN). There was a sense of powerlessness,” he said, asking not to be named. The estate agent said he thought about stepping in to stop the thieves but chose to rather take videos as the situation was not safe. Manor Gardens community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Janus Horn said the plumber phoned and told him about the situation.

Horn said he posted an alert about the incident on the Mayville SAPS CPF group and crime prevention members were dispatched by an SAPS captain. He said he was accompanied to the property by Jonathan Nivison, the deputy chairperson of Sector 1B of the Mayville CPF. They were the first to arrive at the building. Horn said attempting to arrest the thieves was almost impossible.

“They would dump the stuff that they have and run down on to the N3 or use the pedestrian bridge to cross over to the other side,” he said. He said the main goal was to get them out of the building. A few videos were taken by the estate agent, one of which is circulating on social media, of the thieves ripping the window frames off the building.

“The guy with the blue shirt and the ponytail is in charge,” said Horn. In one clip, men are seen hanging out of the first-floor windows of the building, ripping out window frames. The video below is a compilation of clips taken by the estate agent:

“It seems like most of the scrap metal, windows and doors went to a scrap metal dealer in the Market area in town,” said Horn.

He said the tenants who used to occupy the building were notified and they informed the owners. A security guard is now stationed at the building, he said. According to Horn, the thieves stripped the building over a three to four days.

Horn said the same thing happened to the Old Fort Road chapel last week and the former police flats, Excelsior Court, earlier this year. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case had not yet been opened. “But the police have been in liaison with the agent of the said property with a view to prevent the crime from continuing,” said Netshiunda

A gang of thieves destroy a vacant building in Charles Strachan Road in Westridge, on the Berea, in Durban by stripping it of all its valuable infrastructure. Picture: Supplied

