WATCH: Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church Ebuhleni branch members hold peaceful march to Durban City Hall

DURBAN - Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church Ebuhleni branch members have embarked on a peaceful march and were making their way from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall this morning. About 6000 church members dressed in their white church attire carrying boards with words: “Unyazi is and forever will be our Messiah”, and playing various musical instruments were making their way to the City Hall.

Nazareth Baptist Church Ebuhleni branch hold peaceful march to Durban City Hall. Picture: Facebook The march appears to be in support of one of the contenders for the leadership of the Church who lost his case in the Constitutional court, but leaders of the march said they would only address the crowd including the media when they reached the City Hall. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the Nazareth Baptist Church march has been approved by the city.

He said the group was making its way to the City Hall from Botha’s Garden. “Motorists must please stay away from Pixley KaSeme Street to avoid being caught in the congestion,” he said.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church Ebuhleni branch are marching to the Durban City Hall. Picture: Nonhlanhla Nozizwe Hlatshwayo.