

Durban - At least 3000 people have gathered at the Cato Manor sport grounds in the hopes of landing a job at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health.

Speaking to The Mercury, one of the hopefuls said despite the large number of people gathered, there was no imminent danger. She said they were being very orderly.





"Everyone is behaving themselves. Some of the people have been here from 7am while others have slept at the grounds," the woman said.

Earlier this week, the department announced that they had vacancies for 300 nurses - 150 for enrolled nurses and another 150 for enrolled nursing assistants.





Candidates were told to arrive at the sports field opposite the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital by 9am.





According to a statement from the department, they will then be transported to two venues where they will be required to write an examination to ascertain their professional knowledge and suitability for the post.





The vacant posts were only for 150 enrolled nurses and 150 enrolled nursing assistants and not any other posts within the nursing field.





