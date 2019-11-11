Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Durbanites are urged to brace for the wet weather to continue for the rest of the week. 

According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS) heavy rain is predicted for the rest of today with 

SAWS said heavy rain, leading to localised flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Ugu and eThekwini from today. 

Arrive Alive has warned drivers to reduce their speed and keep a safe distance between cars to avoid a road crash. 

"Adverse weather conditions and unique challenges on the road. Adverse weather conditions can be described as those conditions brought about by changes in weather requiring the driver to exercise special caution and adjust his normal driving behaviour. These conditions tend to reduce the visibility of the driver as well as his ability to safely steer or apply to brake to the vehicle," the AA warned. 

Tips to remember when driving in the rain:

  • Reduced visibility
  • Reduced steering ability
  • Reduced traction
  • Increased time and space required to bring the vehicle to a stop.
  • Wet road surfaces can cause tyres to hydroplane (skim on a thin layer of water).
  • Wind creates additional problems for drivers as it reduces steering control.
  • It can be especially dangerous for recreational vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.
  • High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.
  • Crosswinds may cause the car to swerve, especially SUVs and vans.
  • Sudden gusts of wind may present a unique risk as you cross a culvert or bridge, or drive through mountain passes and ravines.
  • You may also encounter a small gust when being passed by a large truck or bus.

The Mercury 