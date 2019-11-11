Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Durbanites are urged to brace for the wet weather to continue for the rest of the week. According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS) heavy rain is predicted for the rest of today with

SAWS said heavy rain, leading to localised flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Ugu and eThekwini from today.

Arrive Alive has warned drivers to reduce their speed and keep a safe distance between cars to avoid a road crash.

"Adverse weather conditions and unique challenges on the road. Adverse weather conditions can be described as those conditions brought about by changes in weather requiring the driver to exercise special caution and adjust his normal driving behaviour. These conditions tend to reduce the visibility of the driver as well as his ability to safely steer or apply to brake to the vehicle," the AA warned.