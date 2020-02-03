WATCH: Triumphant pupils get rousing welcome









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - KwaZulu-Natal pupils who were part of the South African team that won the 2020 International Justice Moot Court competition in Poland received a rousing welcome when they arrived at King Shaka International Airport on Sunday afternoon. Fellow pupils, relatives and officials from the provincial KZN Department of Education welcomed the pupils and congratulated them on the win. The pupils who were in the team were Sarushka Naidoo and Caitlin Schwarer of Eden College and Nozipho Dube and Nondumiso Ntshangase of Mathubesizwe High School in Gingindlovu. Team South Africa competed against six other countries - Bulgaria, Romania, Mongolia, St Maarten, the US and Venezuela. Education Head of Department Dr Enock Nzama said he was excited and pleased for the pupils.

He also encouraged other pupils to participate in school moot court competitions.

Nondumiso said she was proud of herself and the team.

“This is the start because I want to study commercial law after completing my matric,” she said.

Her mother said she was so happy and thanked God for giving her child the opportunity to go overseas to represent South Africa.

Nozipho Dube’s mother, Nonhlanhla Dube, said she was very proud of her daughter.

The department’s provincial co-ordinator, Sthoko Shange, said they invited all schools to participate in the international moot court competition.

“We give them a chance to prepare for the essay writing phase, which is the first step of the competition. We need two learners per school to prepare the essay,”said Shange.

The competition took place on January30 and 31, 2020 in Gdynia, Poland where students from around the world competed in simulated court or arbitration proceedings.

