Two trucks were set alight at 2am yesterday morning in Alamein road, near Nagel Park in Montclair. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - At least two trucks were set alight near the Mooi River toll plaza on Monday night. Just after 10pm, reports circulated on social media that police had cordoned off the area and asked motorists to find alternate routes.

According to eNCA, one of the truck drivers saw a car swerving in front of him and he realised that his truck was under attack. He managed to escape.

There appears to be two trucks on fire. I spoke to the driver of one of the trucks earlier. He tells me he saw the vehicle in front of him swerving and then realised they were under attack. He managed to escape. #TruckAttacks pic.twitter.com/IJeJ4kLrk8 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) September 2, 2019

Fire trucks are arriving. Taunting voices can be heard in the darkness. #TruckAttacks pic.twitter.com/5tneqProGA — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) September 2, 2019

A truck has just been set alight near Mooi River. The JHB-bound carriageway is completely closed. #TruckAttacks #eNCA pic.twitter.com/UigM1TMbMm — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) September 2, 2019

The incident comes hours after 20 people were arrested in connection with attacks on truck drivers. According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the arrests took place on Sunday and Monday.

Naicker said on Monday, police nabbed five men near the Shell Ultra City in Estcourt.

"The vehicle that they were in was positively identified in a case where a truck was set alight. The men were found in possession of petrol. They were charged for attempted murder and malicious damage to property," he said.

Naicker said 11 men were arrested after trucks blocked the Richards Bay harbour. He said a further four men were arrested after police found petrol, cellphones, gloves, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession.

At least 37 trucks have been torched during recent protests.

