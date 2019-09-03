Two trucks were set alight at 2am yesterday morning in Alamein road, near Nagel Park in Montclair. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - At least two trucks were set alight near the Mooi River toll plaza on Monday night. 

Just after 10pm, reports circulated on social media that police had cordoned off the area and asked motorists to find alternate routes. 

According to eNCA, one of the truck drivers saw a car swerving in front of him and he realised that his truck was under attack. He managed to escape.

The incident comes hours after 20 people were arrested in connection with attacks on truck drivers. According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the arrests took place on Sunday and Monday. 

Naicker said on Monday, police nabbed five men near the Shell Ultra City in Estcourt. 

"The vehicle that they were in was positively identified in a case where a truck was set alight. The men were found in possession of petrol. They were charged for attempted murder and malicious damage to property," he said. 

Naicker said 11 men were arrested after trucks blocked the Richards Bay harbour. He said a further four men were arrested after police found petrol, cellphones, gloves, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession. 

At least 37 trucks have been torched during recent protests. 

The Mercury