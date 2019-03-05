Durban - A double story house which had been sold and was in the process of being transferred to the new owners burned down in Dan Pienaar Road in Umbilo yesterday. The visibly distraught owner, Karl Buchler, who was in the process of carrying bags of his belongings out of the water soaked house and into the garage said the house was sold by Wentworth Matrix Auctioneers.

“Yes, the house was sold and the transfer was going through. I don't know what happened, the guys did the etymology and apparently, a fire started,” he said.

Trevor Stevens, Fire and Rescue division commander said the exterminators were spraying for pesticides using a thinners based product when the fire started.

“They sprayed and there was a short circuit in the roof somewhere and it set the whole roof on fire,” said Stevens.

He said the fire then dropped down into the rooms which set them on fire.

“The guy that was doing the spraying was injured, he fell through the ceiling and he was quite badly burnt,” Stevens said.

Stevens explained that It only took a few minutes to put the fire out however the dampening down takes a while.

Members of Fire and Rescue were seen carrying out half soaked mattresses from the house.

Stevens added that this was the second fire of this nature in the same week.

“The other was a similar situation in Chatsworth. It wasn't as big but there was also an explosion and two people were very seriously injured,” he said.

Rescue Care paramedic Rowan Scandroglio said the man who fell through the ceiling is approximately 31 years old and sustained moderate injuries.

“He sustained one or two severe burns mainly on his back, arms and legs. He was stabilised on scene by advanced life support before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Scandroglio.

SAPS were also on the scene.

(Video supplied by Rescue Care)

