To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - UKZN Westville campus is on lockdown after protesting students set a vehicle alight.



It is believed the vehicle belonged to Risk Management Security.





Heavy security has been deployed to the campus as students have gathered in and around the area.





They also allegedly broke open a fire hydrant on the main road at the campus.





Heavy security has been deployed to all DUT, UKZN, UNIZULU and MUT campuses after students embarked on protest action early this morning #KZNstudentstrike @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/PSLxdWSRjs — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2019





DUT and UKZN Howard Campus are also under heavy security despite no violent protests breaking out there as yet.





According to students at all campuses, lectures and all other academic programmes have been suspended until further notice. Police are now evacuating staff and non-protesting students from UKZN Westville campus.





UKZN Westville campus is on lockdown after protesting students set a vehicle alight.

Students at four KwaZulu-Natal universities threatened an indefinite strike from today - day one of the academic year - until their demands are met for free education, safer student residences and increases in their food and book allowances.



Student leaders at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Durban University of Technology (DUT), Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and University of Zululand (UniZulu) have confirmed their participation in the protest.





Universities said they were aware of the planned student protest but could only evaluate the situation today.





WATCH:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video







The aftermath after students set an RMS vehicle alight during protests this morning at UKZN Westville campus #KZNstudentstrike @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/S6bkOcEiSY — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2019







