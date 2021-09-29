WATCH: Video emerges of brazen Gateway Mall jewellery store robbery, security guard shot

DURBAN – Videos have emerged on social media of the brazen armed robbery at a jewellery shop at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping today. The robbers allegedly shot a security guard before making off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Gateway confirmed that the robbery took place at the centre at 2.23pm. “Gateway security teams responded immediately to the scene. One of our security guards was injured and attended to by paramedics,” the mall said in a statement. According to the mall, SAPS were notified, and arrived on the scene soon afterwards. “The perpetrators made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.”

In a Fidelity Services Group statement, the security company said Fidelity ADT district manager Vaughan Pillay was attending a meeting at a local restaurant within the mall when he heard shots being fired at about 2.30pm. Pillay guided patrons to safety and assisted at the crime scene with the injured security officer. “He arranged with our partners at Netcare 911 for an ambulance to be dispatched to the scene,” said Fidelity.

Marshall Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the guard was shot while trying to arrest some of the suspects. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that the guard had been shot in the abdomen. “According to witnesses, the store was ambushed by approximately 10-15 suspects, all armed. The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries,” he said.

Voice notes have been circulating on social media regarding the incident. In one voice note a man says he is on the ground floor of the mall and that he heard a shootout. “I’m underground at Gateway but there was a shootout, a very big shootout here on the ground floor but I can’t see nothing,” In another audio clip and man is heard saying: “Armed robbery in progress, help needed. About 20 guys heavily armed in Gateway.

In one of the videos of the robbery, also circulating on social media, three men enter the jewellery store with scarves around their heads and long gowns. One suspect is seen lifting his blue gown and pulling out a gun while the second suspect is off camera behind the counter. Three customers run out of the store while the other suspects enter. The robbers push the two store employees behind the glass counter. More suspects push a green trolley to the entrance of the store. The other suspects were dressed in casual clothing.

In the second video, the armed robbers are seen throwing the jewellery from the shelves into a bag before dragging it out of the store.

Gateway said the safety and security of customers and tenants was of utmost importance.

“We are working closely with the SAPS to assist with their investigation. The centre has been secured and is trading as normal,” it said. A security guard was shot during an armed robbery at Gateway shopping centre on Wednesday. Picture: Screen grab from a video circulating on social media.