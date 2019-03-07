Another “domestic violence” video which had social media users in uproar this week has turned out to be a training exercise.

DURBAN - Another “domestic violence” video which had social media users in uproar this week has turned out to be a training exercise. This is according to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police who released a statement regarding the video yesterday.

It was shared on social media shortly after the video showing Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo attacking his partner Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, went viral at the weekend.

In the latest video, a policeman is seen assaulting a policewoman.

However, KZN police said the clip was a re-enactment of a real-life domestic violence situation.

In the video, a policeman dressed in uniform, pretends to hit a policewoman on her back. He then sits down and she walks out of the room yelling out an expletive while laughter is heard in the background.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the re-enactment formed part of a module for domestic violence training that police officers are mandated to attend.

Naicker said it is suspected that a police official who attended the training at the Durban Training Centre last year, could be responsible for recording the scene and posting the clip online.

“We believe that this individual was extremely malicious because of the timing of the release of the video,” he said.

Police said people should not share the video.

“While it is clear from the classroom set-up that this is a training session, some may not immediately realise that and will be disturbed by what they see,” he said.

Naicker added that an investigation has been launched into the identity of the person who posted the clip.

Meanwhile, Verlie Oosthuizen, the head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie, warned that although social media was a “powerful catalyst for change”, it is not a replacement for the justice system.

She said the public should be careful about posting content which could expose them to the possibility of a civil claim.

Oosthuizen added that positing content relating to domestic violence will not result in the perpetrator automatically being prosecuted.

She said “trial by social media” is not necessarily the most effective remedy in highly emotive situations.

