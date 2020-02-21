To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - A group of residents living in the south-Durban township of Wentworth burnt tyres and debris on the road in a form of protest following an apparent eviction of a woman and her family at a block of flats on Friday. At this stage, it is alleged that the woman and her family moved into the apartment of a previous resident who recently passed away.

Residents said the family had been living in a Wendy-house at the side of the property and when the previous owner passed away, the woman was told to move in. It is unclear who gave the woman permission to move into the flat.

When security and local authorities arrived to evict the woman, residents jumped to her defense.

They then set tyres alight, blocking off part of Austerville Drive and Goede Hoop Street.