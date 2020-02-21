Tyres and debris were set alight in Austerville on Friday. Pictures: Supplied
Residents gathered at the property Picture: Supplied
Fire engines have cleared away the burning debris Picture: Supplied
Durban - A group of residents living in the south-Durban township of Wentworth burnt tyres and debris on the road in a form of protest following an apparent eviction of a woman and her family at a block of flats on Friday. 

At this stage, it is alleged that the woman and her family moved into the apartment of a previous resident who recently passed away. 

Residents said the family had been living in a Wendy-house at the side of the property and when the previous owner passed away, the woman was told to move in. It is unclear who gave the woman permission to move into the flat. 

When security and local authorities arrived to evict the woman, residents jumped to her defense. 

They then set tyres alight, blocking off part of Austerville Drive and Goede Hoop Street. 

A group of residents living in the south-Durban township of Wentworth burnt tyres and debris on the road in a form of protest following an apparent eviction of a woman and her family at a block of flats on Friday. Video: Supplied

"About 100 community members embarked in a protest action after an elderly woman was evicted  by the Sherriff of the Court after she occupied the flat illegally," Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said

"They blockaded the Austerville Drive with burning tyres and rubble. The road has been cleared and police are monitoring," Gwala said. 

Residents have expressed their anger over the woman's apparent forced removal. They are demanding that she be allowed to move into the flat as she has been living in the area for many years. 

