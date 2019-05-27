A screengrab from a video showing the paratrooper crash landing into a pole

DURBAN - A gust of wind has been blamed for a member of the South African National Defense Force crash landing into a pole during the inauguration of state president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the weekend. SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, said while he was not able to fully explain how the member landed, it was windy on Saturday.

According to Mgobozi, the member of the 44 Brigade, stationed in Bloemfontein, was one of five paratroopers meant to land at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

“Once the members landed, they were meant to re-group and hand over a scroll to the president. The scroll contains the preamble of the country’s constitution,” he said.

In a video of the landing, which has been seen thousands of times on social media, the official is seen approaching the ground and crashes into a pole at the side of the display area.

Mgobozi dispelled rumours doing the rounds on social media, that the officer was in ICU.

“The officer was examined by paramedics in the nearby medical tent and later released. He did not sustain any injuries. What is circulating on social media is simply not true,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major Mandisa Mfeka was one of the officials a part of the inauguration celebrations. She is the country’s first black female fighter pilot.

